RED HOOK- We hoped for extra innings, but his game was called early. Brian T. Moore, 61, a lifelong resident of Red Hook, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He is finally free of the suffering caused by his rabid Mets fandom. Born on Aug. 3, 1958, in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; he is the son of Rosemary Moore and the late Thomas Moore.He was truly a young man of Red Hook Village. He knew the streets, he knew the families, and he had friends all over town. He was a budding athlete but especially loved baseball. Brian and his tribe of friends populated teams from Little League up through high school. He kept all the clippings from the newspapers and all the team pictures neatly organized in his room his whole life. After his own baseball career abruptly ended from a knee injury, his concentration moved to sports reporting. Local sports were his passion, second to his beloved Mets (no pinstripes allowed). He could often be heard giving play-by-play calls of sporting events and any action around him, including describing every exploit of his personal all-star, his daughter, Emma. There was no event in her life that didn’t require the ever-present camera and his running commentary. Though his illness prevented Brian from having a lifelong career, the many jobs he had always seemed to bring him back to sports. Whether a volunteer who coached third base for a bunch of 8-year-old girls or a sports writer who gave kids their moment of fame when their picture dazzled the front page, Brian had a way of making everyone feel special. He took thousands of photos of local kids that he gave to families for free. He launched Northerndutchesssports.com in 2009 to keep his passion for Red Hook sports thriving. Brian could often be found bragging about his good looks after he got a “Tom Cruise” haircut, eating a chocolate cone while giving Ma a hard time at Holy Cow, grabbing a “bubble slice” from Village Pizza or attending any game, anywhere, at any level that Emma was playing. He was predeceased by his sister, Terry “Sissy” Moore.In addition to his mother and daughter, Brian is survived by his son-in-law, Aaron Brooks (even from the great beyond, Brian is still talking about how he can hit Aaron’s fastball); his granddaughter and favorite person, Eva Brooks; his uncle, Jacob Briggs; his brother from another mother, Glen Coon Sr., a.k.a Coony; and his beloved cat, Cookie, as well as extended family, countless friends and colleagues... In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian’s memory to Eva’s college fund in care of the family, or to the Red Hook Raiders Sports Club at P.O. Box 469 Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Both causes were very dear to his heart. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, N.Y. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-t-moore
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 17, 2020