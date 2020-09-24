1/1
Briana Elting
1971 - 2020
KINGSTON- Briana Elting, 49, of Kingston died suddenly on Sundaym Sept. 20, 2020. Born Aug. 19, 1971 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Myron T. and Virginia Lee (France) Elting. Briana is survived by her four daughters: Cristina Rose Carpino, Samantha Lee Carpino, Gina Marie Carpino, and Angelina Frances Elting-McCabe; grandchildren, Salem Welborn III, Steven O'Connor, Jr., Emmanuel Welborn, and Naiara Wedderburn; and her siblings, Athena Elting and her husband Raymond Williams, Jr., Sirena Green, and Natasha Elting. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Briana was a waitress most of her life, her bright, cheerful smile filled a room. She had a contagious laugh, there was never a dull moment with her. Her sense of humor was one of a kind. Briana enjoyed playing her numbers (she was always the lucky winner), she enjoyed walking at Sojourner Truth Park, listening to music and also reading. She received her CNA at Boces. She was so proud as we were of her. She was also an amazing cook. Briana was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She had an amazing bond with her four grandchildren. You could always count of her. She helped anyone she could even at her own expense. She only cared about happiness. She had an extraordinary giving and generous heart. Her funny, kind hearted soul will be missed dearly. Love always and forever; Travel Buddy, Angellini Tortellinni, Rosie, Ginky, and ThenaBena. Memorial and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/briana-elting

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
