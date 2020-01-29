Home

MARGARETVILLE- Bruce Curtis, 77 died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Mountainside Residential Center in Margaretville. He was born at home, in Phoenicia on Feb. 9, 1942 son of the late Milton and Sarah Curtis. A native and life long resident, he was a graduate of Onteora Schools, and had been a self employed siding contractor. Bruce was a talented wood craftsman, and avid reader, and an excellent cruciverbalist. He was a member of the I.O.O.B., and known to have a keen wit. Surviving are his daughter, Roberta Curtis and her husband Brian Sieburg; a son, Bruce Jr.; grandson, Jared Curtis; and his life-friend and former wife Christine Stenlund. A Service to celebrate the life of Bruce will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Phoenicia Library. Friends will be received on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory with the family at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 30, 2020
