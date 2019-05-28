|
|
Bruce D. Every SAUGERTIES- Bruce D. Every, 74, of Old Lasher Rd. died Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by family at the Kingston City Hospital after a long illness. Born Sept. 6, 1944 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Gerald and Doris Every, Sr. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy he attained the rank of Petty Officer during the Vietnam War. Bruce was stationed in Long Beach, Calif., before receiving orders to report to Viet Nam. After going through special extensive training he became a Riverine on the waterways of the Mekong Delta. After his discharge in 1969 and upon returning home he began a career at IBM in Kingston which lasted 23 years. After IBM downsized, Bruce retuned to IBM in Poughkeepsie as a vendor contractor. Bruce loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, camping or tending to his vegetable garden. He was a lifetime member of the Saugerties VFW Post #5034, the Kingston Moose Club, and the Cementon Sportsman Club. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, the former Linda Erceg; son, William Every of Saugerties; daughters: Lori Every and Kristy (Todd) Shallcross both of Texas; brother, Gerald (Catherine) Every; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Lane, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilsey FuneralHome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 29, 2019