SAUGERTIES- Bruce D. Tierney, 79, of Saugerties died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born June 5, 1940 in East Kingston he was the son of the late Mary Alice (Tierney) Fine. Bruce served in the U.S. Army from 1958 - 1961. He was employed as an engineer for Metro North Railroad. He was an avid horse racing fan and went to visit the race tracks in Ireland. Bruce is survived by his children, Daniel Tierney, Karen Tierney-Doherty, Michael J. Tierney, and Colleen Tierney; his grandchildren, Teresa and Jacob Gilmore, Joyce Tierney, Paul, Anthony, Kevin and Nicholas Gardecki; and five great-grandchildren. His brothers, John and Timothy Citro also survive. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen (Matthews) Tierney; his daughter, Joyce Tierney; and his canine companion Daisy. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-d-tierney
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 12, 2020