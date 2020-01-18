|
TILLSON- Bruce E. Terwilliger, 73, of Tillson, N.Y., died surrounded by family and friends on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.He was born Oct. 10, 1946 in Kingston; a son of the late William J. and Frances Gihr Terwilliger. Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Terwilliger; his daughters, Tracey Terwilliger of Kingston and Vikki Longo (Dan Longo) of Kingston; his brother, Gary Terwilliger (Leslie Terwilliger); his loving grandchildren, Piper, Justin, Tyler, Brooke, and Reese; several nieces, nephews, and the friends that he called family, Robert and Karen Barnhart and their children. Bruce was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. Bruce was employed by Central Hudson Gas and Electric for over 40 years as a lineman. He loved his job and the many friendships he made during those years. Bruce was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the U.S. Airforce. Bruce was a member of the Rosendale Tillson Post 1219 of the America Legion where he served as a past Commander, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a Charter member of the Joseph C. Hassett Memorial Post 686 of High Falls, NY where Bruce served as a past Aid to the Commander of the Department of New York for ten years and currently served as Aid to the Commander in Chief William “Doc” Schmitz of the National Veterans of Foreign Wars. Bruce and Donna loved to travel together and have enjoyed many trips, cruises, and getaways. Bruce spent the last 16 winters with his wife in Marco Island where they formed many memories and friendships. Visitation for family and friends will be from Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 6 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Edmund Burke, pastor of St. Peter's Church in Rosendale will officiate his funeral service and conclude with the Veterans of Foriegn Wars military honors ceremony. A private cemetery service will be held at the Rosendale Plains Cemetery on Friday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the post of your choice. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-e-terwilliger
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020