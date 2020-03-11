|
KINGSTON- Bruce Fisher, 63, of Kingston died Saturday, March 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born Oct. 8, 1956 in Norwalk, Conn.; he was a son of the late Donald and Charlotte (DeMares) Fisher. Bruce enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Surviving are his wife, Linda Fisher; his brothers, David and Robert Fisher; his sister, Gail Cush; his step children, Peter and Joseph Terruso; and a step daughter, Heather Acoveno. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-fisher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 12, 2020