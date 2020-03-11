Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Fisher Obituary
KINGSTON- Bruce Fisher, 63, of Kingston died Saturday, March 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born Oct. 8, 1956 in Norwalk, Conn.; he was a son of the late Donald and Charlotte (DeMares) Fisher. Bruce enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Surviving are his wife, Linda Fisher; his brothers, David and Robert Fisher; his sister, Gail Cush; his step children, Peter and Joseph Terruso; and a step daughter, Heather Acoveno. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-fisher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -