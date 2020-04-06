|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Bruce R. Crantz, 79, of the Town of Ulster died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born Jan. 28, 1941 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Edward W. and Dorothy M. (Dittus) Crantz. Bruce worked at Duplex as a machinist. Prior to that, he worked at the F. Jacobsons and Sons, Shirt Factory as well as other Kingston Knitting Mills, privately repaired sewing machines and did canvas work. He was a lifetime member of the Morgan Hill Game Association. Bruce enjoyed going fishing and hunting, doing woodwork, and gunsmithing. His last biggest hobby was singing Karaoke. Surviving is her daughter, Tammy Farber and her husband Matthew of Kingston; his son, Bruce R. Crantz, Jr., and his fiancée Gayle Leiching of Kingston; his brother, Edward Henry Crantz of Palm Bay, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Crystal Brazee and her husband Christopher, Sarah Farber, and Samantha Leiching. A great-grandchild, Joshua Brazee, also survives. His wife, Carrien “Ginger” Crantz, died Jan. 20, 2020. Her daughter Deborah Nicholson also died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com. Services and burial in Wiltwyck Cemetery for Bruce will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-r-crantz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2020