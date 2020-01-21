Home

KINGSTON- Bryan Keith MacDaniel, 60, went to be in God’s hands Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home. Born Aug., 23, 1959 in Pawtucket, R.I., he was the son of the late Edgar F. and Betty C. (Kline) MacDaniel. Bryan collected vinyl L.P’s, 45’s, bowling pins, clocks, and lights. He enjoyed caring for his plants. A wonderful brother, he is survived by his siblings, Nancy DiPaolo and her husband Tony, David MacDaniel, and Vicky MacDaniel. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday evening (today) from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. The family message is “No good byes, it will be until we meet again”. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bryan-keith-macdaniel
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 22, 2020
