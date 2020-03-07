|
KINGSTON- C. Elizabeth "Betty" Sass, 95, of Hunter Street died Friday evening, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Surviving are her children, Daniel Sass and his wife Barbara, Michael Sass and his wife Fran, Elizabeth "Betsy" Barton and her husband Bill, Kathy Williams and her husband Jim, and Frank Sass and his wife Lisa. 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with one expected, also survive as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form Thursday at the funeral home 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. St. Peter's Church, Kingston. Burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Kingston. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the CAPS Fund, Inc., 30 Grand Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/c-elizabeth-sass
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2020