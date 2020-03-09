Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Kingston, NY
C. Elizabeth Sass


1924 - 2020
C. Elizabeth Sass
KINGSTON- C. Elizabeth "Betty" Sass, 95, of Hunter Street died Friday evening, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on Dec. 22, 1924; a daughter of the late Stephen and Clara (Leverenz) Fassbender. A homemaker, Betty had also worked at the local pajama factory as a seamstress. Her sewing talent had her making wedding and bridesmaid dresses for her family. She was a parishioner of Saint Peter's Church where she was a member of the church choir. Betty was also a member of the Mid-Hudson Chorus and the Kingston Damenchor and would sing the National Anthem at many local civic functions. She was a member of Post 1386 VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Kingston Post 150 American Legion where she also served as the membership chairperson. Surviving are her children, Daniel Sass and his wife Barbara, Michael Sass and his wife Fran, Elizabeth "Betsy" Barton and her husband Bill, Kathy Williams and her husband Jim, and Frank Sass and his wife Lisa. 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with one expected, also survive as well as many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Frank C. Sass died in 1979. She was also predeceased by her siblings: Stephen Fassbender, Tina Koltz, Margeurite Juhl, Wilhlemina Kidd, Joseph Fassbender, Katherine Eaton, Anna Robinson,and Albert Fassbender. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form Thursday at the funeral home 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. St. Peter's Church, Kingston. Burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Kingston. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the CAPS Fund, Inc., 30 Grand Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/c-elizabeth-sass
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2020
