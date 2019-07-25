Home

C. Jean White


1930 - 2019
C. Jean White Obituary
C. Jean (Rosa) White C. Jean White, passed away at her home in Hurley on July 18, 2019 at the age 88. She was born on Aug. 21, 1930 the daughter of Sarah Elizabeth Roosa. She was a retired seamstress and IBM employer. Mother of Carol Tyler of Eufaula, Ala., Gavin Muller of Saugerties, N.Y., and Paul Muller of Hurley, N.Y. Also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husbands Edward Muller and Harold White as well as her son Richard (Dicky) Muller. There will be no calling hours.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 26, 2019
