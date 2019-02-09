|
|
C. Sarah Dressman WOODSTOCK- It is with the deepest sadness that we formally announce the death of Mrs. C. Sarah Dressman, 87, of Woodstock. She died from complications of cardiovascular surgery at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Jan. 8th at 6:30 in the evening. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Howard Dressman, her daughter Molly R. Dressman and her granddaughter Sophie Dressman-Keel. Cherie Sarah Deslandes was born on June 10th, 1931 during an unlikely snow storm in Waterbury, Conn. She was the only child of Albert Deslandes and Dorothy Mary LaRocque. Many know Sarah from the decades she served as a public health nurse in Ulster County and the greater Hudson Valley. Her lifelong career in nursing began as a teenager in the late 1940s. Sarah graduated with a BS in Nursing from NYU in 1957 and received her MSN to a be a Nurse Practitioner from SUNY Binghamton in the late-seventies. Sarah was especially passionate about providing educational, compassionate and comprehensive health care to mothers, babies and children. While at NYU, in a world history class Sarah met her life partner Howie. She whispered in his ear, “I’m the girl for you, Howie” and they married on Oct. 23, 1958. The following year, Howie got a job with the international mutual funds company IOS and together the couple went on to travel the world, until settling in Woodstock in 1971. Sarah gave birth to her son Morris Dressman in Tehran, Iran on Oct. 3, 1960 and her daughter Molly R. Dressman in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 20, 1961. In the spring of 1980, the Dressman family suffered a terrible tragedy when Morris died in a car accident. Sarah possessed incredible intellectual and spiritual curiosity, diligence, compassion, generosity and good humor. She was a voracious reader, accomplished cook, collector of seashells, lover of plants and animals and so much more. Sarah’s smile gleamed right into her last days. She cherished and nurtured everything and everyone around her. She loved life. She will be profoundly missed forevermore. The public is invited to gather in loving memory of Mrs. Sarah Dressman on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 for a noon service at Lasher’s Funeral home in Woodstock, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 10, 2019