WEST HAVEN, CONN.- Carl Corriere, 73, of West Haven, Conn., formerly a long-time resident of Ruby, N.Y., peacefully went home to the Lord on March 12, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born June 25, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Vera (Skaryak) Corriere. He was retired from IBM Kingston and Plasmaco in Highand. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Patricia (Musto) Corriere; two sons, Paul of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Mark of Orange, Conn., and two grandchildren, Emma and Evan Corriere of Orange, Conn. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Dyer, and brother, John Corriere, both of Pittsburgh, Pa. Expressions of sympathy in Carl’s memory may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-corriere
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 28, 2020
