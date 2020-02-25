|
|
KINGSTON- Carl Messinger, 101, died in the arms of his family, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Poland in 1918, he came to New York City at the age of nine with his mother and sister, rejoining his father and uncle who had emigrated eight years before. He loved the United States passionately, and was very proud to have served in the infantry in World War II. Wounded twice, he was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge, and one of the first soldiers into Buchenwald Death Camp. For many years, he and his wife Mildred, owned a neighborhood hardware store on Avenue I in Brooklyn, which they built up from humble origins. Near 60, they sold the store and he began 20 years of caring for her as she succumbed to multiple sclerosis. After her death, he returned to work as a pharmacy technician at Target, retiring at 93. There he was much sought after for advice on health, wellness, and general issues around pragmatism and positivity. A kind, generous, and loving man, who experienced first-hand the worst that humanity can do, he still chose to find joy in life. His Jewish identity remained central to his being, even as he wrestled with the notion of a loving god. Active until the very end, he was still following politics and using a computer at the age of one hundred. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Albert of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Jared Albert and Eric Albert; and four great-grandchildren, Naia, Ethelina, Helen, and Annagayle. In addition to his parents, Victor and Golda Markowitz Messinger, Carl was predeceased by his wife Mildred Messinger, who passed in 1998, and two sisters, Harriet Friedling and Sylvia Silverman. A Graveside Service will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Woodbridge, N.J., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Carl with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Carl by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-messinger
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 26, 2020