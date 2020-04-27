Home

ACCORD- Carmelita E. Vazquez of Accord, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was 70 years old. Carmelita was born on Aug. 7, 1949 in Mexico; she was the daughter of the late Felicitos and Socorro (Martinez) Sanchez. Carmelita had worked as a Teacher’s Aide with the Rondout Valley Central Schools. She was extremely talented, patient and dedicated to the students she worked with. She was passionate about her job and about giving her students the tools to realize their potential and help them succeed. Carmelita was a communicant of St. Mary and St. Andrew’s Church as well as Our Lady of Lourdes Mission Church. She had a youthful soul and was so filled with life. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family, students and her friends. Carmelita is survived by her husband, Victor Vazquez, whom she married on April 15, 1972; their children, Viviana-Patricia Vazquez, Fernando Vazquez and his wife Yolanda Perez-Vazquez, Edith Short and her husband David, Victor Vazquez, Jr., and his wife Anais, and Candy-Jasmine Vazquez; and her grandchildren, Daniela, Sophia, Jacob, Vanessa, David, Adrian, Vianca, Kevin, Mariana, and one future grandbaby. Also surviving are her five brothers, Fernando, Marino, Heberto, Armando and Felicitos Sanchez. In addition to her parents Carmelita was predeceased by her brother, Joel Sanchez. Services will be held privately for her family only. Contributions in her memory may be made directly to her family or to https://www.gofundme.com/f/2rjy8-please-help-family-with-funeral-expensesutm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 to help offset funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to the Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, 626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Carmelita’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carmelita-e-vazquez
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2020
