KINGSTON- Carmen A. Kassler, 86, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons.Born in the Bronx, she was a daughter of the late John and Carmen Sandin Rijos. Carmen was a graduate of St. Patrick Cathedral High School in Manhattan and graduated Salutatorian from SUNY New Paltz. She worked for Ulster County Child Protective Services and then she was a social worker at the Ulster County Infirmary. Carmen was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister.Carmen is survived by her eight children, Linda Nelson and her husband John of Sawkill, William Kassler and his wife Regina of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Rita Louise of Marshall, Texas, Jon Kassler of Utica, Cory Kassler of Kingston, Cris Hendrick of Kingston, Teri Tucci and her husband Joseph of Poughkeepsie, and Roxan Plunkett and her husband Daniel of Poughkeepsie. 28 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.In addition to her parents, Carmen was predeceased by her husband, Seymour Kassler, and two brothers, John and Edward Rijos.Carmen will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m.The Funeral Procession will form at the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church.Entombment will follow at Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 21, 2019