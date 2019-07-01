|
|
Carmen N. Amell KINGSTON- Carmen N. Amell, 97, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation in New Paltz, N.Y. She was born Sept. 19, 1921 in the Dominican Republic, the daughter of the late Louis and Mercedes (Pou) Colon. Carmen was married to Leo S. Amell who passed away in 1972. She enjoyed dancing, music, cooking, and shopping, but above all spending time with her family. Carmen is survived by her children, Leo (Lee) Amell, John (Diana) Amell, Raymond (Kathie) Amell, Judy (Steve) Spicer, and Brenda (Duane) Carey; her daughter-in-law, Ellen Amell; her three surviving sisters, Mercy Auer, Virginia Krajewski, and Miriam Osterhoudt; as well as countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her son, Ernest Amell; her grandsons, Ryan Carey, Alex Carey, and Eric Amell; as well as nine siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . A tribute for Carmen can be found at www.KeyserFu neralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019