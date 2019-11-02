|
KINGSTON- Carmine Bertone, 71, of Kingston, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The New Paltz Center for Health and Rehabilitation.Born in New York City June 13, 1948; he is a son of Maria "Tina" (DiBella) Bertone and the late John Bertone.He is survivied by a daughter, Jennifer Curless, and her husband Harley; a son, John "Jeb" Bertone and his wife Kayla; grandchildren, Chase and Presley Curless, John, Jr., and Cody Bertone; brother, Joseph Bertone and his wife Mel of California; and sister, Tina Siragusa and her husband Peter, of North Carolina. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of The Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.comMemorial visitation will be held Wednesday 3 to 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m.Full obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Edition. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carmine-bertone
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019