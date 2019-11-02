Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Bertone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine Bertone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmine Bertone Obituary
KINGSTON- Carmine Bertone, 71, of Kingston, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The New Paltz Center for Health and Rehabilitation.Born in New York City June 13, 1948; he is a son of Maria "Tina" (DiBella) Bertone and the late John Bertone.He is survivied by a daughter, Jennifer Curless, and her husband Harley; a son, John "Jeb" Bertone and his wife Kayla; grandchildren, Chase and Presley Curless, John, Jr., and Cody Bertone; brother, Joseph Bertone and his wife Mel of California; and sister, Tina Siragusa and her husband Peter, of North Carolina. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of The Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.comMemorial visitation will be held Wednesday 3 to 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m.Full obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Edition. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carmine-bertone
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -