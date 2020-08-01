KINGSTON-Carol A. Klitzner, 80, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center. Born May 3, 1940 in Kingston, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Dunbar) Corkery. ?Carol was a Kingston High School Graduate, class of 1958. She retired as a Senior Claims Approver from Metlife, and later owned and operated Starlite Motors in Kingston with her husband. ?She was married to her loving husband of 55 years, Jay Klitzner, who passed away in 2018. The bond they shared was an unwavering example of selflessness and commitment. ?Known best by her family as Mom, Nanny and Ne, Carol’s greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great children. Carol’s loving nature and compassionate soul were a guiding light for all who knew her. Her patience was a gift, and her loyalty to her loved ones was truly commendable. Although her presence was calm, she defined resilience and perseverance. While the loss of Carol weighs heavy on our hearts, there is comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her husband. Thank you for all that you have given to our lives. You will be missed endlessly. We love you. See you later, doll. Left to cherish her memory, Carol is survived by her four children; Kim Schoen, Kasey Klitzner (Thomas), Jeff Klitzner and Kelly Bruce; four granddaughters; Shannon Klitzner, Samantha Maki (Andrew), Danielle Schoen, and Madison Economos; her great-grandchildren; Myles Cowan, Lily Jay Wood, and Grace Lenora Smith; her siblings; Wayne Corkery, Terry Corkery, and Barbara Bonestell; her cousin; Judith West (Todd), as well as many nieces, nephews, and other dear family and friends Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, NY – services will be held privately. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Dialysis Center. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-a-klitzner