SAUGERTIES- Carol A. Reese, 79, of Solway Rd. died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her residence with her loving husband by her side. Born Sept. 17, 1941 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Donald and Catherine Tierney Hopper. A lifetime area resident she was employed for over 20 years at the F.L. Russell Corp. in Mt. Marion. Carol enjoyed camping with her family and enjoyed spending time in nature. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed taking care of the wildlife in her yard. Survivors include her husband and best friend, Gene. She is also survived by her children: Debra France and her husband George of Saugerties, Statia Rell and her husband Michael of Saugerties, Holly Tubby and her husband Keith of West Camp, Virginia Sheckler of Saugerties, and Donald Sylvester and his wife Kim of Catskill. Other survivors include a brother, Robert Hopper of Woodstock, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, John W. Sylvester and a son, Robert Sylvester. Her funeral service and interment in the Blue Mt. Cemetery will be held on Oct. 24, 2020. The family suggests donations be made in Carol's memory to the Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High Street, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477.