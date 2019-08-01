|
Carol Ann Silberman KINGSTON- Carol Ann Silberman, 72, of Kingston, N.Y., died on July 31, 2019. Carol was the daughter of Ethel and Virgil Rainwater. She was born on Sept. 10, 1946 in Bronx, N.Y. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1964. Carol was trained as a nurse’s assistant. She moved to Ulster County in 1973. She was employed by Kingston Hospital, Benedictine Hospital, and the Ulster County Infirmary. Her nursing specialities included patients with Alzheimer’s Disease, geriatric care, and hospice nursing. Carol is survived by her sister, Rose Ostrander, and her brothers, Morris Silberman, Tony Silberman, and Joseph Rainwater. Carol was proud aunt and great aunt. There will be a graveside burial service at the Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at two o’clock in the afternoon.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 3, 2019