|
|
MT. LEBANON, PA.- Carol (Zeidler) Fister, age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Fister; loving mother of Kim (Strini) and her husband Michael McGuire; cherished grandmother of Frank; dear friend of Jeannie Rizzo. Carol was one of six siblings to the late William and Mae Zeidler. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Carol retired from Bell Telephone/AT&T after many years of service. She will be dearly missed by the many lives she touched. A private viewing and Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday. Private interment at Woodruff Memorial Park. Family suggest memorial contributions to the March of Dimes, marchofdimes.org or Best Friends Animal Society, support.bestfriends.org. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, McMurray, 724 941-3211. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-fister
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2020