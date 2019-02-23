|
|
Carol A. Herzog Hughes SAUGERTIES-Carol A. Herzog Hughes, 76, of Saugerties, died Feb. 23, 2019 at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. Born in Brooklyn, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Zita Dueppe Herzog. Carol was the kindest person the world has ever known. She would always put everyone’s needs above her own. She loved animals and often made donations to the ASPCA. When she wasn’t sitting by the river or gardening, she would love to relax with her Chihuahua Molly and watch any movie starring Tom Selleck. Carol is survived by three sons, David Hughes and his wife Michele of Red Hook, Donald Hughes and his wife Christine of Highland, Keith Hughes and his wife Kathy of Glasco, three sisters, Rita M. Herzog McCullough and her husband, Francis of Allentown, Barbara Herzog Scharschu of Glasco and Mary E. Herzog Sarro and her husband Thomas of Lake Katrine. She was a loving grandmother to Ella, Amber, Daniel, Kori, Keith and Cody. Loving great-grandmother to Daniel Willam and survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her siblings, Robert L. Herzog, Charles E. Herzog, Arthur Herzog, William Herzog, and Dolores Fiore. Carol will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston on Tuesday, Feb, 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service and Interment will be privately held. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Carol by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 24, 2019