KINGSTON- Carol L. Newkirk, 76, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, surrounded by her family.She was born June 7, 1943 in Kingston, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Samuel and Helene (Walker) Read. Carol was married to the late Ronald J. Newkirk, Sr., Ronald passed away in 2002. She was a graduate of Ulster County Community College and worked as a Supervisor for many years at the Ulster County Department of Social Services. During that time, she served as Vice President of CSEA Union for 17 years. She later bar tended at the American Legion Post #150 were her husband had been a member. Carol loved camping, traveling, her home in Florida, fishing on the St. Lawrence River, reading, cruises, and tending to her garden and flower beds. Carol is survived by her children, Wanda Schoonmaker of Kingston, Ronald J. Newkirk, Jr., of Stone Ridge, and Christopher (Lisa) Newkirk of Lomontville; her grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Whitaker, John IV, and Steven Schoonmaker, Lindsay Newkirk, and Kayla and Jarrett Newkirk, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Terry Read. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . A tribute for Carol can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-l-newkirk
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 24, 2019