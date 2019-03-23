|
Carol-Lee Wojciehowski KINGSTON-Carol-Lee Wojciehowski, 75, of Sharon Lane, Kingston died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born March 4, 1944 in Kingston she is the daughter of the late Leo J. and Kathryn R. (Kaman) Wojciehowski Sr. Carol-Lee was a graduate of the Kingston High School Class of 1961. She was employed by the New York State Department of Mental Health as a Purchasing Agent. Carol-Lee is described by her friends and neighbors as a self reliant women being well organized. She was generous and genuine. She took great pride in her home and gardens. A parishioner and daily communicant of Saint Joseph’s Church in Kingston also serving as a lector at the 7 a.m. Mass. She was an avid traveler including many trips in the United States and Europe. She is survived by her brother Leo J. Wojciehoski Jr. and his wife Carolyn of West Hurley, her niece Christina Lynn Lucius as well as several cousins, neighbors, and dear friends. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019