|
|
KINGSTON- Carol M. Trowbridge, 79, of Kingston passed peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus.She was born in Kingston on March 14, 1940 and was the daughter of the late James and Julia Nardi Amato, she was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and Kingston High School.Carol will always be remembered for her love, support and true dedication to her family and friends. She loved shopping, returning things, and re-shopping for clothes, shoes, and anything else she thought someone else would possibly like. She would give you shoes, clothes or jewelry if you admired it.She was a member, lector and eucharistic minister at St. Colmans Roman Catholic Church in East Kingston. She had been a Brownie Leader, Little League Softball coach, loved yard sales, sewing, and had a special outfit for every occasion with a scarf to match.She reluctantly retired from Ulster County Department of Social Service as a SNAP Clerical Supervisor for 30 years. She loved her career and helping people. She made lifetime friends there.Her first battle with cancer was in 1985 in which she won. Her second battle for the last year proved to be too much, even for her. She tried so hard to keep smiling despite the severe pain that she endured. She was one of a kind and was very proud of that. P.S. She was VERY proud of her Italian heritage.Survived by her loving husband, Donald M. Trowbridge, they wed on Sept. 1, 1962 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, they just celebrated 57 years of marriage; her daughters, Jane Auricchio and Lynda Trowbridge; her brother, James Amato; grandchildren, Joslyn VanSteenburg (Jessie Cannie), Arianna Auricchio (Hernan Aguilar Gamez), and Justin VanSteenburg and his wife Courtney; great-grandchildren, Justice Jackson, Champion Cannine, Isaac VanSteenburg, and Zoe Mae VanSteenburg; nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends, Marilyn Koster, Aileen DiMicco, Lynn Dunham, Eileen Miller, Ellen Hughes, Joseph Machione; and her granddog, Penny Trowbridge.She was predeceased by her siblings: brother, Richard Amato, and sisters, Doris Smith, and Patricia Milano; her sisters-in-law, Susan LaLima, Ruth Mondore, and Barbara Amato; brothers-in-law, Carmen Milano and Walter Trowbridge.Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremations Service, 326 Albany Ave., the family will receive their friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, the procession will form at the funeral home at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Colmans Roman Catholic Church, East Kingston at 11 a.m. For those that would like, please make memorial contributions in Carol’s memory to: Fishers Fight 4 the Cure, P.O. Box 3553, Kingston, N.Y., 12402. A tribute for Carol is online at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-m-trowbridge
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 24, 2019