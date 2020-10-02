1/1
KINGSTON-Carol (Mitchell) Rosner, 72, of Kingston passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 1, 2020 following her lengthy, courageous battle with cancer."Mama" was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to laugh and share her life with others. Carol was born Dec. 23, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa., the eldest daughter to the late Robert and Mary Jane (Martin) Mitchell. She graduated from Mastbaum Technical High School in 1965 before meeting her would-be husband, Ron, at the World's Fair in New York on Oct. 2, 1965 and their 55-year love affair began. The two were married six months to the day later on April 2, 1966. They moved to the Hudson Valley in 1971, spending the majority of their time in Ellenville. Carol was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active bowler in the Newburgh Women's Bowling Association, where she served as director and was a member of the 600 Club. Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ron; her aunt, Joy Ann Myers of Philadelphia, Pa.; sisters, Patricia Nicoletti (Joseph) of Philadelphia, Pa.; Jean Cozens (Gary) of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; daughter Debi Green (Bill) of Richlands, N.C.; son Ron Rosner Jr. (Jennifer) of Niskayuna, N.Y.; grandsons Daniel Beilman (Kali) of Corning, N.Y.; Jonathan Beilman of Lodi, Calif.; Evan Beilman (Becky) of Kingston, N.Y.; and Elliot Rosner of Niskayuna, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren; Harrison Martin, Arabella Beilman-Martin, Quentin Beilman-Martin, Noah Beilman, and Logan Beilman, as well as many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Congregation Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's memory to the Ulster County SPCA. Funeral arrangements are by the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-rosner

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
