STONE RIDGE- Carol W. Markle of Stone Ridge, N.Y., died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She was 84 years old.She was born on April 7, 1935 in Little Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late S. Foster and Romola (Gallant) Walker. Carol graduated from Glenfield High School and furthered her education at SUNY Canton. On June 23, 1954 Carol had married Clifford F. Markle at the Federated Church of Kerhonkson. Together they lived in Stone Ridge raising their family. Carol was the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet. She loved crafts and working with her hands. She was a faithful member of the Samsonville United Methodist Church. Besides Clifford, her loving husband of 65 years, Carol is survived by her children: Joanne Jones and her husband Andy of Chittenango, N.Y., Susan Post and her husband Kevin of Rosendale, and Andrew Markle of Stone Ridge; her grandchildren: Kristy Ryan (James), Rebecca Berry (Sean), Ashley Post (Chris), Heather Post (Thomas), Andrew Markle (Tracy), Matt Markle, and Jennafer Markle; and her great-grandchildren: Lukas Ryan, Colin Berry, and Meghan Berry.Carol was predeceased by her son Paul Markle in 1987. A memorial service for Carol will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Samsonville United Methodist Church in Olivebridge. Inurnment will be in Benton Bar Cemetery, Kyserike. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carol’s name to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Carol’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-w-markle
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019