Carol Zimmerman SARASOTA, FLA. Carol Zimmerman, 67, of Sarasota, Fla. died peacefully on April 11, 2019 in the care of the Tidewell Hospice House of Sarasota. Carol was born in Kingston, N.Y. on May 18, 1951. She was adopted as a baby by Elsie and Donald Zimmerman. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1970. She later earned Nurse’s Aide Certification from Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y. and worked there through 1979. She also worked as a Hospital Nurse’s Aide from 1979-1983 in Texas. In 2008 Carol retired after 25 years in Sarasota , Fla. in retail sales and customer service. Carol married William Miller of Mount Tremper in 1977 and moved to Arlington, Texas until a 1983 divorce. Carol moved to Sarasota in 1983 where she lived with and cared for her beloved parents until their deaths in 1990 and 2012. Carol was committed to the churches she faithfully attended: Christ Lutheran Church, Woodstock, N.Y., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Kingston, N.Y. and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sarasota, Fla. She was extremely active in her faith. She sang in choir, was a Youth Group advisor, and participated church Visitation, Communication, Worship and Music ministries. Carol is survived by her adopted brother Ronald, also from Sarasota. Also surviving are many cherished relatives and numerous lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to one or more of her churches.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019