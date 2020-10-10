1/1
Carole Luther
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Carole Luther, 76, of Prospect St., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. She was born in Saugerties on Sept. 21, 1944 to the late Robert and Shirley Mickle Finger. She held many town positions but most prominently served Saugerties Village Court Clerk. Carole was predeceased by her husband Richard James Luther in 2006 and her brother Terry Finger. Her Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Further obituary information or expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carole-luther

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved