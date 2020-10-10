SAUGERTIES- Carole Luther, 76, of Prospect St., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. She was born in Saugerties on Sept. 21, 1944 to the late Robert and Shirley Mickle Finger. She held many town positions but most prominently served Saugerties Village Court Clerk. Carole was predeceased by her husband Richard James Luther in 2006 and her brother Terry Finger. Her Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Further obituary information or expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carole-luther