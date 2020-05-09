LAKE KATRINE- Carolyn Hake, 83, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine as a result of COVID-19. She was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Elizabeth, N.J., and was the daughter of the late Louis and Virginia (Spinner) Miller. Carolyn was married to her loving husband of 56 years, Victor Hake; they wed on Sept. 20, 1956. Victor passed away in 2012. Carolyn was a nurse for many years, working for Dr. Bardev Kapila and later Planned Parenthood. She and her husband were longtime members at Wiltwyck Country Club, and she enjoyed playing golf, traveling and socializing with friends and loved ones. One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she was an extremely active and involved grandparent and instrumental in shaping the lives of her grandchildren. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Debra Celuch and her husband Kevin of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Donna Whaley of Lake Katrine; her grandchildren, Alexandra Croswell Kelly and her husband Patrick, Christopher Celuch and his wife Mika, Christopher Whaley, Jennifer Whaley, Andrew Champagne, and Connor Celuch; her great-grandchildren, Kaitlin and Ava Kelly; her sister, Joyce Cox, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Richard Miller and son-in-law, Harry Whaley. She is also survived by Regina La Bounty, her loving care-taker of almost five years. In light of COVID-19, Carolyn was laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony at Mt. Marion Cemetery, Mt. Marion, N.Y., the arrangements of which were entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service. Her family intends to have a celebration to honor Carolyn once restrictions are limited. A tribute for Carolyn can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-hake
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.