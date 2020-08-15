1/1
Carolyn L. Roberti
1939 - 2020
SAUGERTIES-Carolyn L. Roberti, 80, of Malden Turnpike died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 amongst loved ones at home. Born August 29, 1939 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Peck Scism. Carolyn was a graduate of Kingston High School and a member of the Ponckhockie Congregational Church in Kingston where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She worked at the Barclay Knitwear and Island Dock prior to becoming a mother and loved spending time with family, especially on the holidays. Her eyes lit up when she saw the smiles on her great grandbabies faces. Carolyn was married to the love of her life. John Roberti on Dec. 7, 1958 and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 24, 2010. She was also predeceased by her brother, Donald Scism, Sr., her niece, Debra Scism, her nephew, James Scism, III and her beloved dog, Shadow. Survivors include two daughters, Roseann (Jon) Decker, Sr. and Lisa (Phil) Uvino both of Saugerties. A sister, Mildred R. Scism, a brother, James H. (Norma) Scism, II, a brother-in-law Nick Roberti, Sr., a sister-in-law, Janine Scism. A grandson, Jon Decker, Jr., two great grandchildren, Jaxson and Mackenzie Decker, a life long friend, Marianne Williams and several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their excellent care of Carol in her last few months. Due to the Covid-19 her funeral service will be private with burial at Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Ct., Kingston 12401. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Sts.,Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Carolyn’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome-- http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-l-roberti

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
