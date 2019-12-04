|
PORT EWEN- Carolyn Sawyer, 94, of Port Ewen, N.Y., a lifelong resident of the Kingston area, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.She was born Nov. 30, 1925 in Kingston. Carolyn was a Kingston High School Graduate and later worked at both Britt's and London's in Kingston for many years.She was a member of the Town of Esopus United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling with her husband to many different countries around the world.Carolyn is survived by her nieces, Beth (John) Crum of Valdosta, Ga., Cheryl Kennedy of Brandon, Fla., Susanne (Rod) Shafer of Salem, Ore., and Melinda (Jimmy) Bishop of Briston, Ill., as well as many other dear friends from her church.She is predeceased by her mother, Hilda (Myer) Snyder; her first husband,William "Billy" Richardson; her second husband, James Sawyer; and her son, Joel P. Richardson.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Servcie, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y. A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at Town of Esopus United Methodist Church, 151 W Main Street, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Town of Esopus UMC Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 699, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. A tribute for Carolyn may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-sawyer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 5, 2019