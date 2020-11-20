1/1
Carolyn Wood Wolz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW PALTZ- Carolyn Wood Wolz, 79, of New Paltz, N.Y., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home. She was born June 11, 1941 in Catskill, N.Y., daughter of the late Rev. George Wood and Edith (Armstrong) Wood. Carolyn is survived by her husband, William Wolz of New Paltz; her sister, Barbara Wood of Benicia, Calif.; her brother-in-law, Michael Wolz of Stanley, Va., her sisters-in-law, Laura Wolz of Alameda, Calif., and Liesel Kahn Wolz of Lajatico, Italy; as well as her nephews, Hans Sebastian, Cristofer, Peter, and James. She attended Hope College in Michigan and received her degrees from SUNY Albany. Carolyn later worked as a School Librarian for the Saugerties School District for 36 years. She was an Elder at the Flatbush Reformed Church where her father had previously served as Pastor. For over half a century she sang with Ars Choralis of Woodstock, where she met her husband of almost 38 years, Bill Wolz. She also sang with the Ulster Choral Society, the community choruses of Bard College and SUNY New Paltz, the Taconic Opera Company and Hudson Valley Opera. For many years she participated in workshops in ensemble singing presented by the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble and for 35 summers sang with Berkshire Choral International. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flatbush Reformed Church of Saugerties, Ars Choralis of Woodstock, or Hudson Valley Hospice. A tribute for Carolyn can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-wood-wolz

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved