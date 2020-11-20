NEW PALTZ- Carolyn Wood Wolz, 79, of New Paltz, N.Y., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home. She was born June 11, 1941 in Catskill, N.Y., daughter of the late Rev. George Wood and Edith (Armstrong) Wood. Carolyn is survived by her husband, William Wolz of New Paltz; her sister, Barbara Wood of Benicia, Calif.; her brother-in-law, Michael Wolz of Stanley, Va., her sisters-in-law, Laura Wolz of Alameda, Calif., and Liesel Kahn Wolz of Lajatico, Italy; as well as her nephews, Hans Sebastian, Cristofer, Peter, and James. She attended Hope College in Michigan and received her degrees from SUNY Albany. Carolyn later worked as a School Librarian for the Saugerties School District for 36 years. She was an Elder at the Flatbush Reformed Church where her father had previously served as Pastor. For over half a century she sang with Ars Choralis of Woodstock, where she met her husband of almost 38 years, Bill Wolz. She also sang with the Ulster Choral Society, the community choruses of Bard College and SUNY New Paltz, the Taconic Opera Company and Hudson Valley Opera. For many years she participated in workshops in ensemble singing presented by the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble and for 35 summers sang with Berkshire Choral International. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flatbush Reformed Church of Saugerties, Ars Choralis of Woodstock, or Hudson Valley Hospice. A tribute for Carolyn can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
