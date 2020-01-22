Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Carrien R. Crantz

Carrien R. Crantz Obituary
TOWN OF ULSTER- Carrien "Ginger" R. Crantz, 79, of Wrentham Street died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home.Born June 2, 1940 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Fields) Brown.Ginger was employed by Met Life in the record keeping department. After retirement from MetLife, she worked as an aide for Ethan Allen Bus Company assisting with children with special needs, a job which she loved and found very rewarding. In her earlier years she was an excellent softball player. She volunteered for the KHS Tiger Band for over 30 years, assisting as a seamstress. Ginger loved the four "B's", Bowling, Bingo, Band, and Bruce.Surviving is her husband of58 years, Bruce R. Crantz, Sr.; her daughter, Tammy Farber and her husband Matthew of Kingston; and son Bruce R. Crantz, Jr., and his fiancee Gayle Leiching of Kingston. Grandchildren, Crystal Brazee and her husband Christopher, Sarah Farber, and Samantha Leiching, and a great-grandchild, Joshua Brazee, also survives.She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Nicholson, and her siblings, George and John Brown and Mary and Cora North.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carrien-crantz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 23, 2020
