Carroll “Vince” Downes SAUGERTIES- Carroll “Vince” Downes, 80, of 155 Main St. died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Pines in Catskill. Born March 23, 1939 in New Haven, Conn.; he was the son of Carroll and Lillian Downes, Sr. An area resident for many years he was formerly employed in the maintenance department of Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife, Loretta; survivors include two sons: Brad of Albany and Paul Downes of Catskill; three daughters: Lynn Sickler of Saugerties, Debbie Natusch, and Donna Barber, both of Connecticut; two sisters: Nancy Valentino and Kathy Calabritto both of Connecticut. 14 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. His Service of Rememberance will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Friends will be received Wednesday 3 to 4 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Vince’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 28, 2019