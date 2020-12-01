KINGSTON- Cassidy Flood, 19, of Kingston passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2020. Cassidy was born on March 28, 2001 in Kingston, N.Y. She grew up in Kingston and lived in Yorba Linda, Calif., for 5 years. Cassidy was kind, bright, ambitious, had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Every room lit up when she walked in and she touched the soul of every person she met. Siblings, family, and friends were her highest priority: they meant the world to her. She loved helping her dad work on projects around the house, playing games, lounging in the sun, spending time with kids, and hanging out with family. She loved movies (good or bad) chicken wings, hot sauce, her Mom’s mashed potatoes, and almost always had a Starbucks in her hand. A 2019 graduate of Coleman High School, she was a sophomore at SUNY New Paltz and previously attended SUNY Cortland. A natural athlete, she played soccer, basketball, and tennis; she excelled at whatever she did. Cassidy was simply the best, she will be missed by all. Survivors include her parents Kevin and Joanne Flood; her siblings Karlie, Jake and Sydney; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Flood; her Maternal grandparents, Peter and Joan Van Loan; several beloved uncles, aunts and cousins; and her dog Hudson; and cats: Bella, Lewis, Ellie, and Kobe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Kingston, N.Y. Interment will follow immediately at Montrepose Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. Friends may call from 4 to 7p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Main Street, Saugerties. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to one of Cassidy’s favorite organizations; Christmas Wishes Inc Ulster County, P.O. Box 4152, Kingston, N.Y., 12402. Please offer your condolences for Cassidy and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com
