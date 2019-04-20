|
Catherine E. ‘Kay’ Szymanski KINGSTON- Catherine E. “Kay” Szymanski, 92, died Good Friday April 19, 2019 at TenBroeck Commons surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 17, 1926 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Solomon and Rose (Tierney) Wells. Even though she grew up during hard times, she and her eight siblings wanted for nothing because they had each other. She met her loving husband John Szymanski while working at Forsts Packing Company and later had their daughter, Judi. She spent many happy years working at Brown’s Florist. Kay enjoyed gardening and going to church at Immaculate Conception where she was active in several clubs and choir. But there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her two granddaughters KatiLyn and Allison. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for someone; Kay was the most selfless, nurturing, lovable and giving person. Surviving is her daughter Judi VanNosdall and her husband Bruce, beloved Gumma to her granddaughters KatiLyn Hollinger and Allison VanNosdall. Her sister Dorothy Bahruth as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Kay’s husband John Szymanski, siblings James, William and Leo Wells, Mary Gallagher, June Barton, Mildred Spagnola and Anilda Searles all died previously. Special thanks to faithful friends Billy and Carol Tubby for their daily concern and assistance since 2004 when Kay’s husband John passed. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at TenBroeck Commons, especially the Esopus Unit and the Activities Department for years of care and compassion. Kay had several devoted aides and nurses to help her there but Bambi’s love and care as well as Vivian’s exceeded all expectations. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday April 26th from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 Noon Immaculate Conception Church. Entombment to follow in the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to TenBroeck Commons Activities Department. The family requests that visitors wear purple, Kay’s favorite color, to her Celebration of Life.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2019