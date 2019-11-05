Home

SAUGERTIES- Catherine E. Gilligan, of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She was born Nov. 16, 1929 in Queens, N.Y., and graduated from the Barbizon School of Modeling. She was married for 69 years to John J. Gilligan, former basketball coach at Kingston High, Superintendent of Windham School District, and Hampton Bays School District. They spent their retirement in Windham, N.Y., where they enjoyed spending time golfing and skiing with their children and grandchildren. Her husband John J. Gilligan predeceased her on Feb. 2, 2018. Catherine is survived by a son, Kenneth D. Gilligan and his wife Sharon; a daughter, Geraldine Benincasa and her husband Thomas; a grandson, Drew Gilligan; four granddaughters, Kourtney Fall, Nicole Ragaonese, Brittany Derby, and Paige Gilligan; and six great-granddaughters and one great grandson. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Gilligan, and grandson, Michael Benincasa. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, Glasco. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-e-gilligan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 6, 2019
