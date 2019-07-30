|
Catherine Kenny EAST DURHAM-Catherine Kenny, 79, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on Sept. 13, 1939 in Manhattan, the second of three children to Michael John and Annie Fletcher. Catherine volunteered at her children’s school events and activities in Island Trees, Long Island, and she and her husband Charles spent their retirement years in East Durham, N.Y. She enjoyed Irish music, movies and was an avid reader. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 56 years, Charles Kenny, a former NYPD Detective and 9/11 First Responder, and her brother Michael Fletcher. She leaves two children, Susie Gallagher and Brian Kenny, their spouses Brian Gallagher and Nicole Kenny, and eight grandchildren: Alexandra, Lucky, Peter, Clare, Camille, Brian, Dylan, Pierce, and grandson-in-law John Daly. She also leaves her brother and sister-in-law Tom and Eileen Fletcher of Hurley, sisters-in-law Bridie Murphy and Celia Kenny, brothers-in-law James and Martin Kenny.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 31, 2019