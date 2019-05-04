|
|
Catherine M. (Cathy) Brooks ROSENDALE- Catherine M. (Cathy) Brooks, 66, of Rosendale died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a 47-year brave battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born April 22, 1953 in Newark, N.J.; a daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor Roberti. As a Rosendale resident for the last 35 years, she was an active volunteer in the community as a founding member of the Rosendale Chamber of Commerce, member of the Lions Club, and co-founder of the International PickleFest where she affectionately donned the nickname “Pickle Goddess”. In addition, she was proud to be an LPN and having lived in San Diego as a single mom. She loved to travel and help others. Loved by many, she was known for her dry and slightly twisted sense of humor and her fighting spirit. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill Brooks; daughter, Sarah and husband Jeff Searles; stepson, Anthony Brooks and partner Sage Devine; and grandchildren, Madelyn, Colin, Hannah, Paola, and Judah; as well as beloved cousins, sisters- in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Roberti. To celebrate her life, a gathering for family and friends will be Saturday May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Rosendale/Tillson American Legion Hall (794 Springtown Road, Tillson, N.Y.). Cremation arrangements were by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc. and will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be given to the Rosendale Food Pantry(P.O. Box 8 Tillson, N.Y., 12486) or the National Autism Association (https://donate. nationalautismassocia tion.org) .
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 6, 2019