Catherine M. Yaple Obituary
Catherine M. “Kay” Yaple KINGSTON- Catherine M. “Kay” Yaple, 90, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 17, 1928 in Kingston, to the late John and Elizabeth (Kotulak) Acker, one of ten children. Kay was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1946. She later married the late Frederick Yaple; they wed on March 28, 1948. Kay worked for many years at Hercules-Ireco in Port Ewen until her retirement. She was very active at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, where she volunteered in the church office, served on the Church Council, was an Assisting and Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Assistant Treasurer, Greeter, and Usher. She was a member of the City of Kingston Republican Club and was elected as the 1st Ward Alderwoman(1980-1984) in the city of Kingston. Kay was an avid bowler, enjoyed family beach vacations, and cruising. Kay is survived by her children, Katherine (John Betz) Livecchi of Red Hook, Wayne Yaple of Saugerties, Peter (Loretta) Yaple of Kingston, Frederick (Jennifer) Yaple of Hyde Park, as well as eight grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her son, Jerry Yaple. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church Vicar Fund, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Kay can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019
