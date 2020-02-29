Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Catherine Mary Zentner


1931 - 2020
Catherine Mary Zentner Obituary
LAKE KATRINE- Catherine Mary Zentner, 88, of Lake Katrine died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born May 19, 1931 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Sicula) Sortelli. Catherine had been employed in the local garment industry as well as at Ferroxcube and retired from National Micronetics in 1994. Surviving are her daughters, Lesa Foster and Noli Lymberopoulos (who she loved like a son) and Gail Foster; her step-daughter, Donna Zentner-Rea and her husband Marc; her brothers, George Sortelli and his wife Ruth, Robert Sortelli and his wife Jo; her nephew, Frank Sortelli, Jr., and his wife Kelly; and her niece, Karen Kinny and her husband Michael. Catherine's beloved husband, William Zentner of 48 years died July 2, 2016. Her brother, Frank Sortelli,Sr., also died previously. Catherine loved being a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her family; she enjoyed gardening and the outdoors; she loved music and singing; she enjoyed crocheting and sewing; she was gifted with a talent for painting and drawing. But, most of all she loved her girls, and we will miss & love our “Mamootsa” forever. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com In keeping with Catherine's wishes, there will be no services. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-mary-zentner
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020
