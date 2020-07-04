SAUGERTIES-Cemal “Jimmy The Turk” Guler, 90, of Edith Ave. died suddenly Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla. Born April 5, 1930 in Turkey, he owned and operated for over 50 years Turk’s Garage on Rte. 9W in Barclay Heights. An excellent machinist and mechanic his Service Garage was always busy with auto’s being repaired or coffee and good conversation amongst friends. Predeceased by his wife, Frances in 2015, survivors include two sons: Jim Guler and Metin and his wife Handan Guler all of Saugerties. Four grandchildren and also survive. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. His graveside service and burial will take place in Turkey. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jimmy’s Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cemal-guler