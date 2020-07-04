1/1
Cemal Guler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cemal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES-Cemal “Jimmy The Turk” Guler, 90, of Edith Ave. died suddenly Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla. Born April 5, 1930 in Turkey, he owned and operated for over 50 years Turk’s Garage on Rte. 9W in Barclay Heights. An excellent machinist and mechanic his Service Garage was always busy with auto’s being repaired or coffee and good conversation amongst friends. Predeceased by his wife, Frances in 2015, survivors include two sons: Jim Guler and Metin and his wife Handan Guler all of Saugerties. Four grandchildren and also survive. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. His graveside service and burial will take place in Turkey. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jimmy’s Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cemal-guler

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved