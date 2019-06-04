|
|
Charles A. “Chic” Buboltz SAUGERTIES- Charles A. “Chic” Buboltz died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. He was 69 years old. Born Oct. 22, 1949 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was raised from infancy by Donald and Shirley Christiana. On Feb. 11, 1989, he married the former Patricia Fabiano. Chic was proud to have worked for law enforcement most of his adult life and was retired from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. More recently, he had worked as a construction truck driver for Ashley Homes in Saugerties. As a child, he belonged to the Kingston Indians Drum and Bugle Corps. A member of the Glasco Fire Company, he also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and classic movies. Most of all he loved being with his granddaughter, whom he referred to as “The Light of his Life” In addition to his wife, survivors include two step-daughters, Maria Meyer and Elece Meyer both of Saugerties; his granddaughter, Gianna Ferraro; his extended family, Susan Coddington, Sharon Temple, Tammy Christiana, Debbie Christiana, Gail Kenneda, and Hank Miller: his in-laws, Maria Raucci, Tony Gallo, and Albert Fabiano; and by several nieces and nephews. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was predeceased by Annette Gallo. Funeral services will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Cremation was private. Friends may call Thursday 6 until 8 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Charles and his family at www.BuonoFu neralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 5, 2019