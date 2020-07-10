1/1
Charles Arthur Foehser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHUYLERVILLE- Charles Arthur Foehser of Schuylerville, N.Y., formerly ofKingston, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 73. Charles died peacefully in his home. Charles was born in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Aug. 28, 1946 to the late Lieutenant Colonel Arthur William Foehser and Lynette (Kluender) Foehser. Charles was their only child. He graduated from the New York Military Academy in 1965 and attended the Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland for two years. Charles served with the U.S. army and spent 24 months deployed in Vietnam. Upon his return from serving in the war, he served two years attached to the photography unit at Fort Myers in Arlington, Va. On Feb. 13, 1971, Charles married his high school sweetheart, Pamela (Schomer) Foehser, they shared 49 fun-filled years together prior to his passing. They had two children, Heather Hedwig Foehser of Schuylerville, N.Y., and Charles Arthur Foehser, II, of Wilton, N.Y. Charles will be remembered for his love of God, life, family and always making the best out of a difficult situation. He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Schomer) Foehser; daughter, Heather Hedwig Foehser; son, Charles Arthur Foehser, II; daughter-in-law, Laura (Guyon) Foehser; and granddaughters, Kelsey Foehser and Kimberly Foehser. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, N.Y., 12871 with Pastor John Iseman officiating. If you would like to participate in the processional to the cemetery, please be at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866 by 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-arthur-foehser


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved