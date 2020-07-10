SCHUYLERVILLE- Charles Arthur Foehser of Schuylerville, N.Y., formerly ofKingston, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 73. Charles died peacefully in his home. Charles was born in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Aug. 28, 1946 to the late Lieutenant Colonel Arthur William Foehser and Lynette (Kluender) Foehser. Charles was their only child. He graduated from the New York Military Academy in 1965 and attended the Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland for two years. Charles served with the U.S. army and spent 24 months deployed in Vietnam. Upon his return from serving in the war, he served two years attached to the photography unit at Fort Myers in Arlington, Va. On Feb. 13, 1971, Charles married his high school sweetheart, Pamela (Schomer) Foehser, they shared 49 fun-filled years together prior to his passing. They had two children, Heather Hedwig Foehser of Schuylerville, N.Y., and Charles Arthur Foehser, II, of Wilton, N.Y. Charles will be remembered for his love of God, life, family and always making the best out of a difficult situation. He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Schomer) Foehser; daughter, Heather Hedwig Foehser; son, Charles Arthur Foehser, II; daughter-in-law, Laura (Guyon) Foehser; and granddaughters, Kelsey Foehser and Kimberly Foehser. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, N.Y., 12871 with Pastor John Iseman officiating. If you would like to participate in the processional to the cemetery, please be at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866 by 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-arthur-foehser