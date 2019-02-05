|
Charles B. Pearson, Jr. TOWN OF ULSTER- Charles B. Pearson, Jr., 87, of Town of Ulster died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 15, 1931 in Kingston; he was a son of the late Charles B. Sr. and Mary (Forde) Pearson. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed by IBM for forty four years. Charles was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, the Church of the Comforter and enjoyed camping. Surviving is his wife Barbara Pearson; his son, Stephen Pearson (Daphne); his daughter, Leslie Pearson; his grandchildren, Andrea Wells (Megeen), Nikki Karwacki, and Samantha Karwacki; and his brother, Robert Pearson. His infant son, William Pearson; his siblings, Sydney Pearson, Richard Pearson, Justin Pearson and Lillian Swanson, all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Pearson family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y., 10018.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 6, 2019