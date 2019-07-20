|
Charles F. ‘Buddy’ Brice CEMENTON-Charles F. “Buddy” Brice, 80, of Cementon died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Born Sept. 23, 1938 in Saugerties, he is the son of the late Steven and Frances (Keenan) Brice. Buddy served our country in the United States Coast Guard, and then worked for many years as an electrician for IBEW Local 363. A very smart and talented man with a great memory, Buddy worked very well with his hands. He enjoyed fishing, where he would often make his own poles, walking and knife making. Surviving is his wife of 54 years Jean (Gordiano) Brice of Cementon, a son Steven J. Brice of Cementon, two grandchildren Steven, Jr. and Christopher Brice. Two sisters Anne Vitek of Ruby and Mary Brice of Saugerties and one brother Gerry Brice of Glenford also survive as well as nieces and nephews. A brother, Barry Brice predeceased him. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019